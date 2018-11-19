CHICAGO (CBS)– The Rolling Stones will perform at Soldier Field on June 21 as part of their “No Filter” tour.

Chicago is one of the 13 cities the group is set to perform in across the U.S.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at rollingstones.com.

“The Rolling Stones NO FILTER set list has the legendary band treating generations of fans to classic Stones hits such as “Sympathy For The Devil,” “Paint It Black,” “Brown Sugar,” “Miss You,” as well as special gems from their celebrated catalog,” a Rolling Stones representative stated.