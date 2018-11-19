From a bar crawl to a vegan bazaar, there’s plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of five ways to fill your calendar throughout Thanksgiving weekend.

Black Wednesday Bar Crawl in Wrigleyville

This Wednesday warm up for Turkey Day at Wrigleyville’s Black Wednesday bar crawl. A ticket gets you access to the dinner buffet, $4 gift cards to use at participating venues and drink specials. Also expect giveaways, including two free Lyft rides and $10 in DoorDash credit, and an Instagram contest.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 22, 2 a.m.

Where: Wrigleyville

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

BYOB Holiday Lights Trolley

There are a few seats left for rides on the Holiday Lights Trolley this weekend. First you’ll enjoy a chili buffet at Matilda, which features a display of Christmas trees hanging from the ceiling. Then, you’ll join fellow riders on a tour of half a dozen holiday attractions, like Christkindlmarket, Macy’s holiday window display and the wildly popular ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo.

When: Friday, Nov. 23, 3-7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 25, 4-8:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m.

Where: Matilda, 3101 N. Sheffield Ave.

Admission: $69

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Afro Fusion Black Friday Edition at Room 2

Get your groove on at the Black Friday edition of Afro Fusion. This free, international dance party features DJs mixing hip-hop, R&B, reeggae and more.

When: Friday, Nov. 23, 9 p.m.

Where: Room 2, 738 N. Clark St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Salt, Pepper, Mild Sauce on Errythang: Black Friday at The Promontory

By the time Black Friday arrives, you may have had your fill of turkey. Switch up the menu be heading to The Promontory’s Black Friday party, featuring free chicken and fries while supplies last. DJs will be on hand to make sure you burn some calories, dancing the night away.

When: Friday, Nov. 23, 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W

Admission: $10-$15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chicago Vegan Test Kitchen: ThanksLIVING Market

Last but not least, enjoy vegan treats and shop for cruelty-free beauty products at the ThanksLIVING market. Hosted by Emporium Arcade Bar in Logan Square, this Sunday’s family-friendly bazaar will feature local chefs and vendors, as well as an activity corner for children.

When: Sunday, Nov. 25, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Emporium Logan Square, 2363 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

