CHICAGO (CBS) — A 59-year-old woman has been charged with biting off a man’s ear during a domestic dispute on Sunday in west suburban Aurora.

Kane County prosecutors said Nelida Mendoza and the victim were watching TV on Sunday night, when they got into a disagreement.

Mendoza allegedly bit off the man’s ear during the fight. The man went to the hospital, and notified Aurora police.

Prosecutors charged Mendoza with one count of aggravated domestic battery. A Kane County judge set her bail at $70,000 on Monday. The judge also issued a restraining order, prohibiting her from having contact with the victim, according to online court records.

Mendoza was due to return to court on Nov. 28.