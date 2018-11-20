CHICAGO (CBS) — Another Chicago Police officer was shot on the job, this time he was struck by a bullet in his protective vest Tuesday morning on the South Side.

POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING: Following a traffic stop, a @ChicagoCAPS06 officer was shot by an offender and hit in the vest. he is being transported to an area hospital. Officers returned fire. 87th Street & Pawlina pic.twitter.com/MbFkV9C8B3 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 20, 2018

The shooting happened after a traffic stop at 87th Street and Ashland shortly before 11 a.m.

Dispatch reports captured the tense moments.

“He’s got a gun, he’s got a gun!”

Then …

“He’s down, he’s down.”

And …

“My partner’s hit, call an ambulance.”

The shooting happened after he offender fled on foot and officers gave chase, police said. During the pursuit the offender and the officer exchanged gunfire. The officer was struck on his body armor and the offender was struck in the neck.

The officer was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital.

“The bullet did not penetrate the vest, so the officer will make a full recovery,” Supt. Eddie Johnson said. “He’s a little bit bruised up.” The officer was released from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The offender was transported to Christ Hospital in critical to serious condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The shooting came one day after Officer Samuel Jimenez was fatally shot by a gunman at Mercy Hospital on Monday afternoon.

After visiting the officer and his family at the hospital, Johnson called the shooting another example of police officers facing the danger.

“The events of last night were tragic and horrific but you see these officers come out here today put on that vest put on that star and put on that gun and go out and do what we do every day.”