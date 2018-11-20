CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was struck by a bullet in his protective vest Tuesday morning on the South Side.

POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING: Following a traffic stop, a @ChicagoCAPS06 officer was shot by an offender and hit in the vest. he is being transported to an area hospital. Officers returned fire. 87th Street & Pawlina pic.twitter.com/MbFkV9C8B3 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 20, 2018

The shooting happened after a traffic stop at 87th Street and Paulina. Officers returned fire, police said.

The officer was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital.

“He’ll be fine,” a police source said.

The condition of the offender, or offenders, was not immediately known.

The shooting comes one day after Officer Samuel Jimenez was fatally shot by a gunman at Mercy Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Developing …