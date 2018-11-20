Chicago Police Generic. (Photo: Chicago Police, Twitter)
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was struck by a bullet in his protective vest Tuesday morning on the South Side.
The shooting happened after a traffic stop at 87th Street and Paulina. Officers returned fire, police said.
The officer was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital.
“He’ll be fine,” a police source said.
The condition of the offender, or offenders, was not immediately known.
The shooting comes one day after Officer Samuel Jimenez was fatally shot by a gunman at Mercy Hospital on Monday afternoon.
