HOSPITAL SHOOTINGFour Dead, Including Chicago Police Officer, As Gunman Goes On Rampage | Officers 'Saved A Lot Of Lives' | Terrifying Moments
Chicago Police Generic. (Photo: Chicago Police, Twitter)

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was struck by a bullet in his protective vest Tuesday morning on the South Side.

The shooting happened after a traffic stop at 87th Street and Paulina. Officers returned fire, police said.

The officer was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital.

“He’ll be fine,” a police source said.

The condition of the offender, or offenders, was not immediately known.

The shooting comes one day after Officer Samuel Jimenez was fatally shot by a gunman at Mercy Hospital on Monday afternoon.

 

