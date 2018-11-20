HOSPITAL SHOOTINGStaff Mourns Slain Colleagues | Gunman Dismissed From Fire Academy | Victim Was Planning Wedding | Slain Officer Honored
CHICAGO (CBS)  — Police in Lyons and the Major Case Assistance Team want the public’s help in finding a “person of interest” in the death of a 62-year-old man.

Paresh Jhobalia was found in his vehicle near his home on November 17 after being reported missing for more than a week.

Authorities said the person of interest is Brian Cruz. Police said he is one of the last people to have been been with Jhobalia before he disappeared.

c Lyons Police Search For Person Of Interest In Death Of 62 Year Old Man

(Credit: Lyons Police)

Lyons police describe Cruz as being six feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Cruz’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lyons Police Department tip line at 708-442-4875.