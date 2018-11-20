HOSPITAL SHOOTINGStaff Mourns Slain Colleagues | Gunman Dismissed From Fire Academy | Victim Was Planning Wedding | Slain Officer Honored
(Credit: Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (CBS)–Hundreds are expected to gather on the city’s North Side this weekend to remember fallen 28-year-old Chicago police officer Samuel Jimenez.

A memorial for Jimenez, who worked for Chicago’s 2nd District, is being planned for Saturday at Foreman College and Career Academy. Jimenez was killed Monday along with Dr. Tamara O’Neal and pharmacy student Dayna Less when gunman Juan Lopez opened fire in Mercy Hospital.

Jimenez graduated from Portage Park High School in 2009.

po samuel jimenez Fallen Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez To Be Honored Saturday At Memorial Service

(Credit: Chicago Police Department)

Meantime, Jimenez’s family, friends and colleagues honored him Tuesday night by hanging blue ribbons all over Edison Park’s business district and dozens of first responders gathered at Firewater Saloon to remember honor their fallen comrade.

A donation box was also started to help the fallen officer’s wife and three children.

Jimenez was a former employee of Moretti’s in Edison Park.

 