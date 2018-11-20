CHICAGO (CBS) — Evanston police were conducting a “suspicious death” investigation, after a woman was found dead in a church doorway, when police responded to a call about a homeless person sleeping outside the church.

The woman was found dead just before noon in an alcove at First United Methodist Church, on the 1600 block of Hinman Avenue.

Police said the woman had suffered trauma to the head, and appeared to have been there for up to 24 hours. It was unclear what caused her injuries.

“We’re going to investigate it as a suspicious death. Right now we have it as a death investigation. It is too early to comment on the manner,” Evanston Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said.

Police have not yet identified the woman, but said she appeared to be homeless, and did not have any affiliation with Northwestern University, which is located nearby.

Investigators were trying to determine if any cameras in the area recorded anything involving the woman’s death.