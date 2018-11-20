HOSPITAL SHOOTINGFour Dead, Including Chicago Police Officer, As Gunman Goes On Rampage | Officers 'Saved A Lot Of Lives' | Terrifying Moments
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Body found, Chicago, death investigation, Evanston, homeless, Local TV

CHICAGO (CBS) — Evanston police were conducting a “suspicious death” investigation, after a woman was found dead in a church doorway, when police responded to a call about a homeless person sleeping outside the church.

The woman was found dead just before noon in an alcove at First United Methodist Church, on the 1600 block of Hinman Avenue.

Police said the woman had suffered trauma to the head, and appeared to have been there for up to 24 hours. It was unclear what caused her injuries.

“We’re going to investigate it as a suspicious death. Right now we have it as a death investigation. It is too early to comment on the manner,” Evanston Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said.

Police have not yet identified the woman, but said she appeared to be homeless, and did not have any affiliation with Northwestern University, which is located nearby.

Investigators were trying to determine if any cameras in the area recorded anything involving the woman’s death.