CHICAGO (CBS) — Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky most likely won’t be under center when the Bears take on the Lions on Thursday, after injuring his throwing shoulder in Sunday night’s win over the Vikings.

With only three days off between games, the Bears held only a walk-through on Wednesday, but estimated Trubisky would not have participated if it had been a full practice. He was listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of Thursday’s game in Detroit.

#Bears Wednesday Injury Report:

DNP: LB Aaron Lynch (concussion); TE Adam Shaheen (concussion); QB Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder)

Game Status: Lynch (out); Shaheen (out); Trubisky (doubtful)

*The Bears held a walk-through Wednesday; participation reports are estimates — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) November 21, 2018

Chase Daniel would start in Trubisky’s place. He hasn’t started a game since 2014, when he was with the Chiefs, and hasn’t thrown a regular season pass since 2016, with the Eagles, but is very familiar with coach Matt Nagy’s offense, having played three seasons with Kansas City while Nagy was the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach.

Daniel, 32, is 1-1 as an NFL starter and has completed 51 of 78 for 480 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception.

The Bears also added another quarterback to back up the backup:

#Bears roster moves:

We have released DB Marcus Cooper Sr. and have signed QB Tyler Bray to the active roster from the practice squad. Not traveling to Detroit are TE Adam Shaheen and LB Aaron Lynch. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) November 21, 2018

Trubisky appeared to injure his right shoulder in the fourth quarter on Sunday, when he took a late hit from Vikings safety Harrison Smith, after sliding to give himself up on a running play. Trubisky stayed in the game after the hit, but the Bears clearly are taking the cautious approach with their franchise quarterback.

Tight end Adam Shaheen and linebacker Aaron Lynch also will miss the Lions game, after both were ruled out with concussions suffered in Sunday’s win against Minnesota. Shaheen’s head hit the turf while catching a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter, and Lynch left the game after he was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter.