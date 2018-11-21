CHICAGO (CBS)–Christmas has arrived in Chicago. The storefront windows of Macy’s State Street are decked out for the holidays, Daley Plaza has been taken over by Christkindlmarket and the city’s official Christmas tree is already twinkling at Millenium Park.

Frosty’s Christmas Bar is the only place in Chicago, however, that features hourly singing Santa shows and holiday-inspired drinks.

Frosty’s Christmas Bar, 809 W. Evergreen Ave., opens just time in time for America’s unofficial drinking holiday known as “Black Wednesday,” when throngs of college students hit the bars on the night before Thanksgiving.

It has four bars on three levels, each of them packing plenty of Christmas nostalgia.

This is the second year Frosty’s is opening in Chicago. The bar has all the Christmas one can handle, including life-size nutcrackers, Christmas ribbons, wreaths, garlands and a holiday soundtrack spinning Christmas songs until 4 a.m.

Basic admission is $20-$30 per person, and the price includes two drinks. For $75, the “Making Spirits Bright” package includes seating for four people, a santa hat, a jingle shot and other holiday goodies.