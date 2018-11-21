CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police need the public’s help in finding a woman from Ohio who arrived at O’Hare on Monday but never made it back home.

Nimra Imtiaz was to catch a flight to Columbus on November 19 but never made it.

The 22-year-old was last known to be wearing a white dress, a multicolored vest and two black and gold colored jackets.

Imtiaz is five feet five inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen her or have information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-745-6999.