CHICAGO (CBS) — A former DePaul University employee has been charged with stealing several laptops after she was fired. Police said 41-year-old Yingqian Winny Lucas has been charged with one felony count of burglary.

According to Chicago police, after she was fired by the university, Lucas used her campus ID to enter the campus and take several laptops without permission.

She was arrested at her home Tuesday night, after detectives tracked the stolen laptops to the IP address at her home, and found the computers at her residence, police said.

Lucas was due to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, Lucas was still listed as a media production specialist, and a lecturer in the College of Computing & Digital Media and College of Commerce on DePaul’s website.