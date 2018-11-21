  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Crime, Englewood, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Detectives are questioning a “person of interest,” after a man and a woman were shot and killed Wednesday morning at a home in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a 61-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were found shot inside a home near 66th and Lowe shortly before 10 a.m., after officers responded to a call of a person shot.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the man was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.

Area South detectives were questioning a person of interest in the shooting.

 

 