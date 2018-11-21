CHICAGO (CBS) — Detectives are questioning a “person of interest,” after a man and a woman were shot and killed Wednesday morning at a home in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a 61-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were found shot inside a home near 66th and Lowe shortly before 10 a.m., after officers responded to a call of a person shot.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the man was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.

Area South detectives were questioning a person of interest in the shooting.