CHICAGO (CBS) — The death of a homeless woman outside a church in north suburban Evanston has been ruled a homicide, but authorities have not yet released the victim’s name.

The 49-year-old woman was found dead just before noon Monday in an alcove at First United Methodist Church, on the 1600 block of Hinman Avenue.

An autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office determined she died of blunt force trauma to the head, and her death was ruled a homicide. Her name has not been released, pending notification of her family, but police confirmed she is homeless.

Evanston police said the investigation so far indicates the woman’s death was an isolated incident, not a random act.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning.