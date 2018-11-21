CHICAGO (CBS) — The visitation and funeral for fallen Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez, one of four people killed in a shooting at Mercy Hospital on Monday, will be held next week in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Des Plaines Police Chief William Kushner confirmed the visitation for Jimenez will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday at Oehler Funeral Home, at 2099 Miner St. in Des Plaines. The funeral Mass will be on Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine at Maryville Academy, at 1170 N. River Rd. A time for the funeral has not yet been scheduled.

Jimenez was killed Monday afternoon, when he and other officers confronted a gunman at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center on the South Side of Chicago. The shooting started as a domestic argument outside the hospital, where 32-year-old Juan Lopez shot and killed his former fiancée, Dr. Tamara O’Neal. After running inside the hospital, Lopez also killed pharmacy resident Dayna Less, 24.

Lopez shot Jimenez during a gun battle inside the hospital. He also shot himself in the head during the shootout, but an autopsy determined he died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, fired by police.

Jimenez, 28, had just become a full-fledged officer earlier this year, after completing his 18-month probationary period.

He is the second police officer killed in the line of duty this year. In Feburary, Cmdr. Paul Bauer was slain outside the Thompson Center, when he chased down 44-year-old Shomari Legghette, a career criminal who was fleeing a street stop by tactical officers a few blocks away. Legghette pleaded not guilty in March to a 56-count indictment charging him with murder and various drug and gun violations.