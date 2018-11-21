  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Humans aren’t the only ones who enjoy delicious Thanksgiving dishes.

The lovely lemurs at Brookfield Zoo got an early taste of Thanksgiving as the animal care staff gave the ring-tailed lemurs a parade with floats and plenty of food.

dsc 7235 lemur thanksgiving Ringing In The Holidays With Lemurs At Brookfield Zoo

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Dogwood and Ramses enjoyed a feast that included steamed vegetables, sweet potato pie with popcorn, cranberry sauce and a turkey made of monkey biscuits.

dsc 7202 lemur thanksgiving Ringing In The Holidays With Lemurs At Brookfield Zoo

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

The floats the lemurs had fun with included iconic sights like the Chicago skyline, the zoo’s Chicago Wolves Skaing Ring and Roosevelt Fountain.

dsc 7192 lemur thanksgiving Ringing In The Holidays With Lemurs At Brookfield Zoo

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

The lemurs can be seen at the Hamill Place Zoo exhibit on November 22. Admission to the zoo on Thanksgiving Day is free.

dsc 7176 lemur thanksgiving Ringing In The Holidays With Lemurs At Brookfield Zoo

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

 