CHICAGO (CBS) — Just as the nation’s highways are going to be crowded on Wednesday, so too are America’s flyways, as travelers head out for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, passenger volume at O’Hare and Midway airports is expected to increase by nearly 5.5 percent over last Thanksgiving weekend.

Approximately 1.5 million people are expected to travel through O’Hare between yesterday and Monday, with another 540,000 travelers flying through Midway during the week.

Sunday is expected to be the busiest day at both airports, with about 260,000 travelers at O’Hare, and more than 90,000 at Midway.

Flying for the holiday will cost you, with the average ticket price during the holiday week running just under $480 roundtrip.

If you haven’t booked a flight already, last minute tcket availability is expected to be very limited.

If you’re driving for the holiday instead, gas prices are way down across Illinois in the past month, by nearly 30 cents from late October, and the lowest since March, at an average of $2.57 per gallon. In Indiana, gas prices also are down significantly, at an average of $2.42 per gallon, down 34 cents from last month, and 23 cents from last year.

“Motorists in Illinois and Indiana can be thankful for strong oil inventories and low demand, which have set the table for some of the lowest gas prices of the year.” said Beth Mosher, director of public affairs for AAA. “This is perfect timing as motorists hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Nearly 49 million Americans will be taking a road trip of at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year, up about 5 percent over last year. In Illinois, 2.5 million people will hit the road for the holiday, an increase of 4.7 percent from 2017. About 1.1 million Hoosiers will be driving for the holiday, up 4.6 percent from last year.