CHICAGO (CBS)– A male, 15, was shot in the right shoulder while walking on the 500 block of E. 48th St. Thursday night, according to Chicago police.

Police say the 15-year-old was walking when two unknown men pulled out of an alley in a silver van. The offenders fired gun shots at the victim as he passed the vehicle on foot around 7:15 p.m.

The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital and is in stable condition.

Area Central Detectives are still investigating.