CHICAGO (CBS)– The three victims of the Mercy Hospital shooting were honored Thursday at the Edison Park Turkey Trot.

Blue ribbons lined the streets of the 22nd annual turkey trot in honor of Chicago Police officer Samuel Jimenez, who was fatally shot Monday while responding to the shooting.

Before the start of the race, organizers held a moment of silence.

This year’s 5K race benefits three charities, including the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.