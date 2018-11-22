CHICAGO (CBS) — An investigation is under way regarding a police involved shooting on Chicago’s North Side.

Authorities said an off-duty police officer sitting in his car shot and killed a juvenile who allegedly tried to rob him at gunpoint.

The officer handed over his property but the juvenile patted him down and found another wallet with the officer’s police star.

“Upon seeing this, the individual with the gun pointed at the officer and told him not to move. The officer feared for his life, was able to retrieve his weapon and shot the robber several times,” said Deputy Chief Al Nagode of the Chicago Police Department.

A second juvenile was arrested a short time later. A weapon was recovered. The shooting is under investigation.

The officer was not hurt. He will be placed on administrative duty while the shooting is investigated which is standard procedure.