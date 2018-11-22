CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s time for giving this holiday season.

At Catholic Charities, dozens of volunteers will be preparing and serving a full Thanksgiving feast for those in need.

Dinner will be served at Catholic Charities at 721 North LaSalle from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition was also providing meals for people wanting a hot Thanksgiving Day meal.

The Reverend Jesse Jackson along with other volunteers will be feeding hundreds of people Thursday at their Chicago headquarters located at 930 East 50th Street.

A turkey dinner with all the trimmings will be served starting at 11:00 a.m.