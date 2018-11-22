CHICAGO (CBS) — The fun, the floats and the bands are ready for the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Crews were busy through the night putting up barricades to get the parade route ready for tens of thousands of parade watchers and revellers.

Several streets were closed off to traffic to prepare for the parade and the people who’ll be watching.

Giant five-story inflatable balloons will take over the parade route, much to the delight of thousands of children who can’t get enough of the larger-than-life cartoon characters floating through the Loop.

“It doesn’t really feel like work,” said volunteer Katrina Sullivan. “I volunteer every year and it’s always so much fun and this year I get the best view so it makes it all worthwhile.”

There will be dozens of marching bands joining the floats and other at the parade.