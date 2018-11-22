CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s that time of year when ice skates get to see the light of day again.

The Chicago Park District will open its five Chicago Blackhawks neighborhood ice rinks for the season beginning Friday November 23, weather permitting.

“Skating is just one more fun and exciting way to enjoy your neighborhood parks this winter,” said Park District Superintendent and CEO Michael Kelly. “From learning how to shoot a puck or twirl gracefully while on skates, neighborhood ice rinks provide visitors of all ages with access to quality programming and memorable experiences close to home.”

The Blackhawks will offer hockey clinics for kids ages five through 12 and those kids will have a chance to participate in free learn-to-play ice hockey clinics. According to the park district “the use of skates and professional equipment will be provided at no cost to the participating skaters. Participants will also receive a free Chicago Blackhawks jersey.”

For the clinics, skating experience is not required but participants should plan to be at the rink at least 20-30 minutes before the scheduled lesson.

The five locations include:

McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd., 312-747-6527

Midway Plaisance Park, 1130 Midway Plaisance North, 312-745-2470

Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St., 312-747-6564

Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave., 773-262-6314

Wentworth Park, 5625 S. Mobile Ave., 312-747-6993

Spots are limited. Anyone who’s interested can register online at the Chicago Blackhawks outdoor clinics site for more information.

Throughout the season, there will be open skate and family skate opportunities. Also open will be the Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon and Silver Skate competitions.

Riis Park located at 6100 West Fullerton Avenue and Rowan Park at 11546 South Avenue L, are not opening right now. The park district asks that you check its website for updates.