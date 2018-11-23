CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens camped out in front of a Chicago store weren’t waiting to get the latest smart TV or tablet.

They waited in line, in the cold, for beer.

Dedicated brew fans waited for hours to be the first to get Goose Island’s 2018 Bourbon County stout.

At the Binny’s in Lincoln Park, one die-hard talked about his Black Friday haul.

“I think it was worth it. I do this once until next year,” said customer Michael Caldwell

Goose Island releases several varieties of its Bourbon County beers, but saves the Proprietor stout for an exclusive Chicago release.