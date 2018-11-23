CHICAGO (CBS) — Thanksgiving can often be a difficult time for some seniors.

Family might be far away and friends may have passed on.

But some didn’t have to be alone this holiday this year. The men and women mingled over food thanks to the organization Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly.

Their mission: to make sure seniors aren’t alone during the holidays.

“It means everything to me because my family doesn’t live here,” said Louise Priko. “My son lives in Memphis. He’s 73 years old.”

Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly connects seniors on major holidays and holds weekly events for more than 1,000 seniors in Chicago.