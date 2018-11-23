CHICAGO (CBS) — Visitation and funeral arrangements are now set for Chicago police officer Samuel Jimenez who was killed in the Mercy Hospital shooting.

Visitation for Jimenez is Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Oehler Funeral Home in Des Plaines.

A full honors funeral set for 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the Chapel of St. Joseph, also in Des Plaines. Police officers went to check out the chapel on Wednesday night.

A police official said that the 1,500 seat chapel will be filled to capacity.

There will also be some street closures.

Central Road will be closed from Wolf to River Roads from 9:00 a.m. to the end of the processional which is expected to include dozens of cars from surrounding police departments.

Details are still pending for the services on the other two victims of the Mercy Hospital shooting, Dr. Tamara O’Neal and pharmacy resident Dayna Less.

An account has been established through the Chicago Patrolmen’s Federal Credit Union for Officer Jimenez for anyone wishing to make a donation to his family.

The account is in the name of his wife Crystal Garcia.

Donations can be made in person at any Chicago Patrolmen’s location. Check donations must be payable to Crystal Garcia.

Donors wishing to mail a check payable to Garcia can send it to:

Chicago Patrolmen’s FCU

Attn: Crystal Garcia/Jimenez Account

1407 W. Washington Boulevard.

Chicago, IL 60607

Employees are unable to provide the account number to members, so please be sure to reference Crystal Garcia account.