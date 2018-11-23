CHICAGO (CBS) — A wake and funeral will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the House of Hope for the African American security guard who was killed November 11 by a white suburban police officer.

Jemel Roberson was shot by a Midlothian police officer as Roberson was apprehending a gunman outside of Manny’s Blue Room Lounge in Robbins.

A colleague said the 26-year-old Roberson had the gunman pinned down and was waiting for police to help. The officer responded and said Roberson ignored orders to drop the gun he had on the offender.

Witnesses said they and Roberson repeatedly told the officer that Roberson was a security guard.