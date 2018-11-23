Chicago (CBS) — Sources told CBS 2 Mike Ditka suffered a heart attack and is still in a hospital in Naples, Florida where he has a home. According to the sources, the former Bears coach is now doing ok.

Ditka, who turned 79 just over a month ago, suffered a heart attack while coaching the Bears in 1988. He was just 49 then and coached the team for four more years after that.

He also had a stroke in 2012 while golfing in the Chicago area.

The latest health scare reportedly happened while he was golfing as well, this time in Florida.

Ditka was in good spirits just last week in an interview with TMZ when he excitedly talked about what he called a “very good” Bears team.