CHICAGO (CBS) — Pope Francis has chosen Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich as a member of the organizing committee for a Vatican summit on the sex abuse crisis that has embroiled the Catholic church.

According to Vatican News, the goal of the committee “will help to put together the analysis, the awareness, the shame, the repentance, prayer, and discernment regarding actions to be undertaken and decisions to be made in justice and in truth.”

The Catholic church has been embroiled in controversy for years involving sex abuse incidents by its clergy.

Earlier this month the Vatican told the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to delay voting on any measures that would hold bishiops accountable for failing to protect children from sexual abuse.

The conference will be attended by Catholic leaders from the United States and around the world.

Cupich Laments “Catalogue of Horrors’ In Pennsylvania Priest Sex Abuse Scandal