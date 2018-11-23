Chicago (CBS) — Two weather systems are expected to impact the Chicago area this weekend. One brings milder temperatures and rain. The second could be problematic for travelers returning home from the Thanksgiving holiday with winter weather in the forecast.

Rain is likely to impact late Black Friday shoppers, but temperatures will remain in the 40s, even overnight. Gusty winds earlier in the evening are expected to diminish by morning.

By Saturday morning, any remaining showers will be wrapping up. Most of Saturday will be dry, with highs in the upper 40s yet again.

Those warmer temperatures may have positive impacts on travel for Sunday’s system. Road temperatures and air temperatures will take some time to cool down below freezing as rain changes to snow on Sunday.

Rain returns on Sunday morning, but sometimes during Sunday afternoon, a changeover to snow is expected. The speed of changeover could dramatically change local snowfall totals.

For Chicago, the lower end of 2 to 4″ of snow is expected at this time, with higher totals to the north and west.

Snow is expected to wrap up late Sunday evening and overnight. Temperatures late Sunday night and Monday morning will be in the mid 20s.