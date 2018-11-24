CHICAGO (CBS)– Daniel Solis, the 25th Ward alderman issued a statement regarding his decision to retire after more than 23 years of public service.

In the statement, he said it’s time for him to enter a new chapter in his life and pass the baton of service to another representative.

“Chicago’s challenges are many, but our capacity to meet them is unlimited and I know that the citizens of the 25th Ward will make their voices heard in this upcoming election season,” Solis said. “I hope all the candidates in this race will listen closely and do their best to bring our Ward together.”