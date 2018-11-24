Chicago (CBS) — Jemel Roberson was a father, a talented church musician and a dedicated security guard with dreams of becoming a police officer.

RELATED Police Release Images Of Men Who May Have Info On Fatal Shooting Of Jemel Roberson

Roberson was armed and working security at a bar in suburban Robbins earlier this month. Shots were fired by people at the bar. Roberson detained one of the suspects, but the 26-year-old was shot and killed by an unidentified white Midlothian police officer.

Hundreds gathered Saturday to say farewell.

“We’re not a family that hates,” Roberson’s sister, Learahteen Bridges, said. “We’re a family that’s hurting. We’re hurting to the core of how tragic our brother was taken from us. It’s just unjustified.”

Many at the service wore shirts that read “Security” and “Justice for Jemel” across the front.

Investigators said the night Roberson was killed, he wasn’t wearing anything to identify himself as a security guard and didn’t listen to officers requests to drop his gun. But that conflicts with witness accounts.

“For them to say that he did not have ‘Security’ on, I think is very false,” Roberson’s friend, James Calvert, said.

As Roberson headed for his final resting place, his girlfriend and mother of their child, Avontea Boose, was joined by attorneys Andrew Stroth and Lee Merritt, who have filed a lawsuit against the Midlothian Police Department.

“My heart is broken right now because my kids will not see their father for any holidays anymore,” Boose said. “We just want justice for him.”

“It’s tragic that a nine-month-old baby boy no longer has his father because of the unjustified and unconstitutional actions of a police officer,” Stroth said.