CHICAGO (CBS)– Christian Tingle turns his family’s Winnetka home into a festive holiday light show to raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Tingle started this event last year when he was a senior in high school. He is now a freshman at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, but that has not stopped him from putting the light display together for the charity.

“Christmas season really has to do with giving and I feel like Make-A-Wish is able to give wishes to children,” Tingle said.

Tingle’s second annual fundraiser will take place on Saturday night at 145 Evergreen Lane, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Last year’s even raised over $12,000.