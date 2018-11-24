CHICAGO (CBS)– The “One of a Kind” holiday show at The Mart features items that make for unique holiday gifts.

Lisa Simonian, The Mart’s vice president of marketing, joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about this year’s holiday show and the hottest trends.

More than 600 independent makers will participate in the 18th annual Holiday Show at The Mart.

The holiday show will take from Dec. 6 to 9 and ticket pricing begins at $12.

“It’s exciting,” Simonian said. “It’s very fun to be able to meet the artisans and shop directly from them.”

Soaps, t-shirts, blankets, jewelry and many other artisan-made original items will be available for purchase.

The event includes fashion shows each day, food, cafes and even a bar.

“You can have a cocktail while you are shopping for your holiday gifts,” Simonian said.

The vice president said there will be food at the show at the gourmet market.