Chicago (CBS) — Facebook images of bell ringers with controversial patches outside a Valparaiso Walmart have been shared almost 10,000 times.

The photos posted Friday appear to show several men wearing leather jackets, one with a Confederate flag patch and another with a patch that reads “Aryan”, while bell ringing for the Salvation Army.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reported the bell ringers in question were confirmed to be members of the Hells Angels Northwest Indiana Region Motorcycle Club.