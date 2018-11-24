Chicago (CBS) — CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has the most current forecast for this weekend’s winter weather.

On Saturday night, there will be mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 30s.

Light to moderate rain will begin Sunday morning and change to snow by the afternoon beginning in the northwest suburbs. The line separating rain from snow will slowly move to the southeast. Temperatures will still be in the 30s.

By Sunday evening, the rain will change to all snow, and winds will pick up with 30 to 45 mph gusts.

Overnight, the snow will end, and temperatures will drop. Winds will continue to have gusts of 30 to 45 mph.

On Monday morning, the skies will clear, and the weather will be breezy with temperatures in the 20s.

There will be a dramatic difference in snowfall from the northwest to the southwest. Parts of the northwest suburbs could see 8″ to 12″ while southern suburbs could see less than 2″.

The changeover, how quickly cold air arrives, will determine how much snow locations see.

Temperatures should remain above freezing for most of the storm. While some may melt, snow rates will be high.

Visibility will be vastly reduced during heavy snow, making travel difficult.

The combination of heavy wet snow potentially sticking to trees & powerlines & powerful winds Sunday night could result in power outages. Prepare now for this possibility! #ILWX — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 25, 2018

Windy conditions may cause power outages as heavy, wet snow gathers on trees. Winds will be strongest (gust to 40+) around midnight.

The following counties have winter storm warnings from 10 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday:

DuPage

Cook

Kendall

Grundy

Will

Lake

La Salle

McHenry

Kane

DeKalb

Kankakee County has a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Chicago from 9 p.m. Sunday until 12 p.m. Monday.