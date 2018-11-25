CBS 2 celebrated Hanukkah traditions with Dan Raskin owner of Manny’s Deli, who joined the morning show and provided the recipe for Manny’s Potato Pancakes.
Manny’s Potato Pancake Recipe
DIRECTIONS
1. In a large bowl, stir together grated potato and onion. Squeeze out excess liquid.
2. Add eggs, salt, pepper, flour, and baking powder; mix well until combined.
3. In a large pan, heat butter and vegetable oil over medium heat. Add potato mixture to the pan and flatten pancake down with the back of a large spoon.
4. Fry until golden brown, flip, and fry again.
5. Remove potato pancake from pan and serve with sour cream.
INGREDIENTS
3 – 4 (2 cups) potatoes, finely grated
1 (1/4 cup) onion, finely grated
2 eggs, beaten
1 tsp salt
⅛ tsp ground pepper
1 Tbsp flour
⅛ tsp baking powder
1 Tbsp butter
2 Tbsp vegetable oil