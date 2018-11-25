CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Public Schools will be open Monday, according to CEO Janice Jackson.

Jackson made the announcement at a news conference where city officials outlined their plans to deal with a winter storm that is expected to create blizzard conditions overnight, with six to nine inches of snow possible.

“We do plan on opening schools as normal tomorrow. We are making special preparations to make sure schools are safe,’ she said at a news conference this evening. “We have been monitoring it for the last 48 hours and believe we have taken the necessary steps so students and teachers can get to school safely.”

Jackson said school engineers will be at their assigned buildings early to ensure plows have cleared parking lots and that the facilities are properly heated.

Safe passage routes for students will be staffed, she said.