CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is under a winter storm warning, check back for the latest updates:

2:50 p.m. Illinois Tollway Preparation

The Illinois Tollway has deployed 196 snowplows to combat the overnight snowfall, according to a statement on sunday afternoon. Officials advise drivers in need of help on Tollway system to dial *999 from a cellphone for assistance from Illinois State Police District 15.

2:48 p.m. Chicago Airport Flight Cancellations

A total of 400 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 121 flights have been canceled at Midway International Airport. Both airports are still reporting average delays around 15 minutes and over.

1:58 p.m. Cook County Weather Preparation

Cook County sent out an alert reminding residents to take caution when driving during the winter storm. The statement recommends storing a safety kit in vehicles along with keeping gas tanks at least half full.

1:45 p.m. Chicago Airport Flight Cancellations

A total of 311 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 121 flights have been canceled at Midway International Airport. Both airports are still reporting average delays around 15 minutes and over.

12:41 p.m. Lake Michigan Warning

The Coast Guard sent out a statement warning people to stay away from the shores of Lake Michigan during the winter storm. According to the statement, the Lakeshore Flooding Warning is in effect and life threatening waves could be as high as 12 to 18 ft.

12:30 p.m. Chicago Airport Flight Cancellations

A total of 260 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 114 flights have been canceled at Midway International Airport. Both airports are still reporting average delays around 15 minutes and over.

11:52 a.m. City Snow Update

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and city officials announced they will meet with Chicago Snow Command to update the public on winter weather preparations. This update will come at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

11:40 a.m. Blizzard Warning

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for parts of north central and northeast Illinois. Some of the counties include Some of the counties include Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, La Salle and Kendall.

11:15 a.m. Chicago Airport Flight Cancellations

A total of 205 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 84 flights have been canceled at Midway International Airport. Both airports are reporting average delays around 15 minutes and over.