Chicago (CBS) — It was an emotional day in the northwest suburbs as police officers from across the country and their families paid their respects to Chicago officer Samuel Jimenez.

Visitation for Jimenez was held at Oehler Funeral Home in Des Plaines.

Officer Jimenez was killed during the Mercy Hospital Shooting along with Dr. Tamara O’Neal and Dr. Dayna Less.

Dozens of uniformed officers were seen walking into the service.

Some of the attendees said they didn’t know Jimenez personally, but they considered him family.

A full honors funeral, led by Cardinal Blase Cupich, is set for 11 a.m. Monday at the Chapel of St. Joseph in Des Plaines.