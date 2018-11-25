CHICAGO (CBS)– As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, over 200 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport. The average delay time is around 15 minutes.

The winter storm in effect could bring up to 12 inches of snow to northern Illinois, making one of the busiest travel days of the year even more difficult.

A busy morning at O’Hare International Airport with some passengers changing plans and catching an early flight to avoid the snowstorm. 153 flights have been cancelled ahead of the snow. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ymOMaFkvJ4 — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) November 25, 2018

For Jake Elliott, his flight scheduled to leave from Chicago to California was a concern.

“It sounds like the worst we are going to get in a while,” Elliott said. “I’ve lived here for 10 years before I went off to college and when we heard 4 to 10 inches, we called the airline immediately.”

While some O’Hare travelers are waiting in long security lines, others are stuck and the airport and forced to make adjustments to their plans.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has warned drivers on the road to plan ahead and expect heavy snow and high winds.

Wind speeds could reach up to 40 miles-per-hour, causing drifting snow and blizzard conditions.