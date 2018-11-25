CHICAGO (CBS) — If the forecast holds up, this latest snow/blizzard could become one of the heaviest November storms in Chicago history.

This biggest ever fell on this date, 123 years ago!

Right now, the forecast calls for 6 to 8 inches of snow near O’Hare, where current official records are kept.

Here are the five biggest, two day snowfalls in November, according to the National Weather Service.

November 25-26, 1895: 12.0 inches

November 20-21 2015, 11.2 inches

November 6-7 1951, 9.3 inches

November 25-26 1975, 8.9 inches

November 26-27 1940, 6.4 inches

November 25-26, 2018 ????