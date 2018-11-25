CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran says Chicago areas can expect blizzard-like conditions throughout the day and into the night. Parts of the northwest suburbs could see 8 to 12 inches, while southern suburbs could see less than 2 inches.

From nearly a foot to the north and far west…to a few inches south and near the Cook County lakeshore. This is expected to be a very impressive storm. pic.twitter.com/bd20qgNuZz — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) November 25, 2018

The storm will first begin in the northwest and will progress to the southeast throughout the day. Curran said snowfall will pick up quickly in the northern areas with possibly 8 inches at O’Hare to 1 foot near the state line.

BLIZZARD WARNING in several states west of Illinois. Winds or frequent gusts of 35+ mph, heavy snow or blowing snow, visibility under 1/4 mile for three hours…it'll be near-blizzard conditions later tonight. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/eeWC20j0Xn — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) November 25, 2018

Blizzard warnings are in effect out west toward Kansas and Nebraska until Sunday at 6 p.m., which entails 35 mile-per-hour winds or frequent gusts.

Curran says even if Chicago doesn’t reach blizzard levels, the storm could be disruptive and dangerous when winds pick up.

…and so it begins. Snow on radar. Ground reports of sleet mixing with rain. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/RORSXnGxE4 — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) November 25, 2018

Winds will pick up with 30 to 45 mph gusts in most areas. Curran says this can lead to lower visibility with winds blowing snow.

Wind gusts tonight above 35 mph, along with heavy snow, will bring near blizzard conditions to northern Illinois tonight. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/zkwtI7LoDm — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) November 25, 2018

There is a also a Lakeshore flood warning in effect from Sunday evening into Monday morning in Lake (IL), Lake (IN), Cook (IL) and Porter County. This warning includes high waves and wind as well as beach erosion.