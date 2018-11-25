CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran says Chicago areas can expect blizzard-like conditions throughout the day and into the night. Parts of the northwest suburbs could see 8 to 12 inches, while southern suburbs could see less than 2 inches.
The storm will first begin in the northwest and will progress to the southeast throughout the day. Curran said snowfall will pick up quickly in the northern areas with possibly 8 inches at O’Hare to 1 foot near the state line.
Blizzard warnings are in effect out west toward Kansas and Nebraska until Sunday at 6 p.m., which entails 35 mile-per-hour winds or frequent gusts.
Curran says even if Chicago doesn’t reach blizzard levels, the storm could be disruptive and dangerous when winds pick up.
Winds will pick up with 30 to 45 mph gusts in most areas. Curran says this can lead to lower visibility with winds blowing snow.
There is a also a Lakeshore flood warning in effect from Sunday evening into Monday morning in Lake (IL), Lake (IN), Cook (IL) and Porter County. This warning includes high waves and wind as well as beach erosion.