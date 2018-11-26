CHICAGO (CBS)–ComEd is advising some customers stuck without power overnight to find a warm place to stay after widespread power outages are still being reported in suburban Elmhurst after Sunday night’s snow storm.

About 86,000 power customers were still without electricity on Monday night across the Chicago area as temperatures plummeted overnight.

Not everyone is adhering to ComEd’s suggestion, however. Elmhurst resident Carl Fatora said his family plans to stick it out Monday night by staying warm by the fireplace and doubling his living room as a campground.

The Fatora family, like many others without power, has no furnace, no refrigerator and no hot water.

The snow storm knocked down utility poles across the Chicago area, and crews are still working to repair the outages. ComEd declined to provide an estimate of when power might be restored.

ComEd has said lengthy repair times are being anticipated.

Terry Chingano said he’s taking his wife and kids to their grandparents’ house.

Justin Allen said it’s not the first time Elmhurst has experienced a power outage. He said transformers blew out two weeks ago and there was another outage last summer.

