CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy snow left motorists stranded in western Illinois, forcing police to use snowmobiles to rescue people trapped in their cars, officials reported via social media.

@ISPDistrict17 is reporting people stranded in cars on US Route 6 between I-180 & Princeton – snowmobile rescues & 3-4ft High snow drifts; stay off the roads! #ilwx — LaSalle County EMA (@LascoEMA) November 26, 2018

U.S. Route 6 was closed between Interstate 180 and the town of Princeton, which is west of LaSalle County.

Near Peru, snow plows were pulled off the roads.

Peru Fire Chief says their plows have been pulled off until 4am, roads are that bad! #ilwx pic.twitter.com/4VtCOtN5In — LaSalle County EMA (@LascoEMA) November 26, 2018

Illinois State police and LaSalle County emergency management said crews were removing people from their cars by snowmobile.

US Rt. 6 is closed from I-180 to Princeton due to high snow drifts and stuck vehicles. USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. pic.twitter.com/H6yFPfS8vc — ISP D-17 LaSalle (@ISPDistrict17) November 26, 2018

There were reports of snow drifts has high has four feet.

Heavy snow and high winds created hazardous conditions with poor visibility.