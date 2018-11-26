CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy snow left motorists stranded in western Illinois, forcing police to use snowmobiles to rescue people trapped in their cars, officials reported via social media.
U.S. Route 6 was closed between Interstate 180 and the town of Princeton, which is west of LaSalle County.
Near Peru, snow plows were pulled off the roads.
Illinois State police and LaSalle County emergency management said crews were removing people from their cars by snowmobile.
There were reports of snow drifts has high has four feet.
Heavy snow and high winds created hazardous conditions with poor visibility.