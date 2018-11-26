CHICAGO (CBS)—Dangerously cold temperatures are moving in, and students at 20 Chicago Public Schools are still waiting to hear if their schools will have power restored in time for the start of the school day on Tuesday.

Norwood Park School was one of those left in the dark by the snowstorm.

Despite having no electricity, CPS opened the schools anyway today, saying the buildings were warm enough and safe for students.

Only one school, Shields Elementary, had to move students to another campus.