CHICAGO (CBS)—Car parts are strewn about the street in one area of Ravenswood Manor, where the city put up a median without new signs to warn drivers of the change.

A new pedestrian island on Lawrence Avenue is the site of two accidents that have occurred there in the past two days. The city has put up other medians east on Lawrence that are clearly marked with posts, signs and sometimes trees.

This one has no visible signage, however.

Janice Madrecki says her husband drove right into the new, unmarked median Sunday near Ronan Park. He just didn’t see it, and there were no street signs letting him know it was there.

She estimates the damage could run up to $7,000.

“The driver’s side went right into that curb area and really just brought the car to a halt,” she said.

Another woman’s car ended up over the island Saturday. Luckily, Jeannine Wise was there to help her out.

Wise said she saw a driver using the median as a second lane and then cut in front of another driver.

“She didn’t need an ambulance, but that car was not drivable,” Wise said.

33rd Ward Alderman Deb Mell says this island is part of a $250,000 project to connect the 312 River Run trail from Horner to Ronan Parks- providing a safe crossing for cyclists and pedestrians.

“We’ve had many meetings regarding safety—-we engaged CDOT and this is what they came up with as a solution,” Mell said.

Ravenswood Manor resident Carl Beien said the medians were a benefit to the neighborhood.

“Any time the traffic slows down, everybody benefits,” Beien said.

Mell said it would have been ideal if the signage was posted when the median went up. She said she plans to contact the Chicago Department of Transportation to find out what happened.

A CDOT spokesperson said more information would be available Tuesday.