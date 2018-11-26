CHICAGO (CBS) — This latest snow/blizzard has become one of the heaviest November storms in Chicago history.

As of 6 a.m., 7.4 inches was recorded at O’Hare, making this storm the fifth biggest in November. Snow was still falling, so that total could rise.

This biggest ever fell on this date, 123 years ago!

Here are the five biggest, two day snowfalls in November, according to the National Weather Service.

November 25-26, 1895: 12.0 inches

November 20-21 2015, 11.2 inches

November 6-7 1951, 9.3 inches

November 25-26 1975, 8.9 inches

November 25-26, 7.4 inches