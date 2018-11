CHICAGO (CBS)– A 70-year-old woman was fatally struck by a Pink Line CTA train, Monday just before 9 a.m.

According to the CTA, Cicero resident Maria Torres attempted to cross the tracks near 22nd and Cicero Ave. when the incident occurred.

Torres was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition. A Cicero official reported around 3:30 p.m. that the woman has died.

Police and CTA officials are still investigating this incident. Pink Line service has resumed.