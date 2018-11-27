CHICAGO (CBS) — Amazon has opened its third cashierless store in Chicago, with a new Amazon Go location at the Ogilvie Transportation Center downtown.

The store is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customers can buy ready-to-go meals, freshly-made snacks, chef-designed meal kits, and more.

The stores use Amazon’s signature “Just Walk Out” technology, so customers don’t have to wait in checkout lines. Customers activate the Amazon Go app on their phone as they walk into the store, and sensors in the store add up their purchases as they take items from the shelves.

Two other Amazon Go stores in Chicago are located at 113 S. Franklin St., and at the corner of Clark and Adams.

Amazon also plans to open a fourth cashierless store in Chicago at the Illinois Center on Wacker Drive next year.